Ghana: Justify Confidence President Reposed in You - Asantehene Tells Dr Bawumia

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, has urged Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to justify the confidence and trust President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo reposed in him for the past years.

The Asantehene also asked the Vice President, who is also New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer for 2024 General Election, to convince Ghanaians to vote for him with good policies and vision.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu made the call when Dr Bawumia paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace, Kumasi, on Wednesday, as part of a three-day campaign tour of Ashanti Region.

The Asantehene urged the NPP leadership to unite and support Dr Bawumia in his campaign, to ensure victory for the party.

The Vice President appealed to Ghanaians to vote him to power, in the December 7 polls, so that he could continue the work of Nana Akufo-Addo led government.

He said the development of the railway system, was one of his policies, to enable the country to reap the full benefit of its mineral resources.

Dr Bawumia indicated that his second priority was to change power generation system from only oil and gas driven to solar power, to generate some 2000 Megawatt solar power.

The Vice President said when given the chance to rule the country, he would ensure that more than half of power consumption is reduced, and the cost of electricity reduced by 50 per cent.

"A Dr Bawumia-led government would collaborate with the private sector to enhance wealth creation and creative arts, by providing incentives and opportunities," he added.

He promised that over one million youth would be trained in digital skills, creative arts and sports, saying it was the reason he was christened "Dr Digital Man."

In a related development, the NPP flagbearer assured the chiefs and people of Kwabre in Ashanti, that poor roads in the community would soon be fixed.

Addressing the chiefs and people at the Kenyase Palace, the Vice President admitted that some roads in the area were in deplorable state.

He said: "I've seen your roads, and I promise you that it'll soon be fixed. Since you've shown so much support to this government and the NPP, I believe it will be in order because you give us the highest number of votes".

Nana Fredua Agyeman Ababio, the Chief of Kenyase, thanked the Vice President for the assurance, adding that visiting the people alone showed a genuine commitment to fulfilling the promise made to them.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The chief prayed for God's guidance and strength for the Vice President to campaign as he sought the mandate of the people to become President of Ghana in 2025.

"We will support you with prayer and others so that you can work on our roads and many other things you intend doing to bring development to the country," Nana Fredua stated.

At Mampongteng, Barima Saase II, the Chief of Mamponteng, welcoming the Vice President to his palace, complained about the poor of nature of roads in the area.

Barima Saase, however, said the people in Kwabre area would hold on to the Dr Bamumia's promise of development, including the construction of the market in the town.

The Vice President also visited the agenda 111 site at Saaman, in the Kwabre Municipality, where a hospital project was ongoing.