Liberia: United States Celebrates Liberian Private Sector's Commitment to Youth Empowerment

The United States through its Agency for International Development (USAID), and in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, today honored the Liberian Private Sector, recognizing 13 companies for their pivotal role in fostering youth skills development and creating employment opportunities in Liberia.

In his remarks, USAID Mission Director Jim Wright emphasized that investing in Liberia's youth is crucial for the country's future, highlighting that trained youth are value creators driving innovation and entrepreneurship.

He stressed the importance of aligning vocational training programs with employer needs through collaboration between the government and private sector. He praised the Government of Liberia, particularly the Ministry of Youth and Sports, for their leadership and urged continued engagement with private sector partners to ensure a promising future for all Liberian youth, including those with special needs.

Finally, he celebrated the collective achievements made possible through these vital partnerships. Cllr. Jeror Cole Bangalu, Minister of Youth and Sports, representing the Government of Liberia at the event, commended the United States for its unwavering support and investment in Liberia's youth.

He emphasized that the USAID Youth Advance Activity is in perfect alignment with the Boakai Administration's ARREST agenda, focusing on workforce development and entrepreneurship. He also highlighted the Government of Liberia's plans to provide more youth with Technical Vocational Education and Training.

The honorees included the Royal Grande Hotel, Orange Digital Center, Boulevard Palace Hotel, Lib Solar, Sun Star Green Energy, Easy Solar, Google 8 Hotel, St. James Grafix (ICT/technology), Modern Hotel, School of Excellence, Rejoice School, Tamma Corporation (ICT) and Fortun

Trade Center (Hospitality). USAID's Youth Advance has helped Liberia make significant strides in youth workforce development and employment by providing foundational skills, entrepreneurship training, and connections to job opportunities.

To date over 8,000 youth have benefited from the program, 2,000 of whom have secured employment. The activity has forged partnerships with over 100 private sector companies, facilitating work experiences through apprenticeships and internships that often.