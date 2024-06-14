South Africa: African National Congress, Democratic Alliance Agree to Govt of National Unity

Govt of South Africa
The National Assembly swears in lawmakers today. Political parties were scrambling to form a Government of National Unity (GNU) after there was no outright election winner.
14 June 2024
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has confirmed that a deal has been reached with the African National Congress (ANC) after "intense but very mature negotiations". The DA was the official opposition when the ANC ruled with a majority in Parliament.

The parties have agreed that Cyril Ramaphosa will be re-elected as president, while it is reported that the  DA's Annelie Lotriet will be Deputy Speaker in Parliament.

The deal was signed when MPs were being sworn in just before votes for the President could be considered, at the first sitting of the National Assembly at the Cape Town International Convention Centre today. The MPs are

Political parties scrambled to form a Government of National Unity (GNU) after there was no outright May election winner.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.