South Africa: African National Congress, Democratic Alliance Agree to Govt of National Unity

The National Assembly swears in lawmakers today. Political parties were scrambling to form a Government of National Unity (GNU) after there was no outright election winner.

Cape Town — Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has confirmed that a deal has been reached with the African National Congress (ANC) after "intense but very mature negotiations". The DA was the official opposition when the ANC ruled with a majority in Parliament.

The parties have agreed that Cyril Ramaphosa will be re-elected as president, while it is reported that the DA's Annelie Lotriet will be Deputy Speaker in Parliament.

The deal was signed when MPs were being sworn in just before votes for the President could be considered, at the first sitting of the National Assembly at the Cape Town International Convention Centre today. The MPs are

