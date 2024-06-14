The newly elected Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of the seventh administration, Thoko Didiza, has committed to ensure that Parliamentary debates are conducted within the rule of law, and in a manner that is fair.

Didiza made the commitment as she took the seat of the Speaker of the National Assembly during the first Joint Sitting of Parliament, held at Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) in the Western Cape on Friday.

The outgoing Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development and African National Congress member took the seat of the Speaker after receiving 284 votes against her contestant, Veronica Mente from the Economic Freedom Fighters, who received 49 votes.

Didiza commended Members of Parliament from across the political divide for supporting her nomination, as the new government of national unity starts to take shape, and for participating in the democratic process of electing the Speaker.

"As a country and a democratic State, we have an opportunity to express our views, representing our constituencies, and we have to elect and participate in such process," Didiza said.

She emphasised that Parliament is an important institution of the country, where members have to pass laws and ensure that they play an oversight role on the Executive.

"I also commit that I will work with all the parties, led by their whips and representatives to make sure that we conduct the business of this parliament in a manner that indeed reflects the will of the people of South Africa," Didiza said.

Didiza presided over the election of her Deputy, which was contested by African Transformation Movement leader, Vuyolwethu Zungula, and the Democratic Alliance's Annelie Lotriet.

With 273 votes, Lotriet is now the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly.