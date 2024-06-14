Nigeria: Illegal Garage - LASTMA Sanctions 52 Commercial Vehicles

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has sanctioned 52 commercial vehicles for operating illegal garages and parking around Obalende and Iyana-Oworonsoki areas of the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Taofiq Adebayo, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA, on Friday in Lagos.

According to Adebayo, this is part of efforts to ensure smooth traffic flow across Lagos.

He said the 52 vehicle owners would be arraigned at the mobile court for traffic offences.

Adebayo said the operation led by LASTMA Director of Operations, Mr Peter Gbegemede, was due to the directives of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Mr Sola Giwa.

Adebayo quoted Giwa as saying that the drivers of these commercial vehicles, including private car owners, had been repeatedly warned by the government before the enforcement operations commenced.

"These operations will continue, reflecting the authority's zero tolerance for indiscriminate parking and any impediments to free traffic flow across Lagos," he said.

He added that Giwa was concerned over the unsightly and disruptive activities of commercial bus operators, which cause significant traffic issues for innocent motorists.

"To ensure smooth and seamless traffic for Lagosians during this festive season and beyond, 52 commercial vehicles were sanctioned for obstructing the free flow of traffic at Obalende and Iyana-Oworonsoki.

"The enforcement operations will be ongoing with zero tolerance for illegal garages and indiscriminate parking. We will also remove any impediments on our roads in Lagos," he said.