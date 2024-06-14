Nigeria: Rights Group Raises Alarm Over Notice of Eviction On Physically Challenged Persons in Imo

A human rights group, Onurube, on Friday called on Imo state Governor Hope Uzodimma, to intervene in the eviction notice served on physically challenged persons in Imo, by some of his appointees.

The convener of Onurube, Marjorie Ezihe, made this call during a visit to the residents of the physically challenged persons along Sumec Road, old Imo Secretariat, Okigwe Road, Owerri.

The group said it observed that there was an alleged move to take over the property by suspected government appointees forcefully. Still, it argued that it did not follow the legal precedent or procedure to acquire the land.

According to Ezihe, "Your Excellency, our preliminary investigation prompted by a call for help by the leadership of the disabled community based on a two-week eviction notice from the Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA) on the 31st of May, 2024 for effect on Friday, June 14th 2024, and harassment from the SA's to the governor on poverty alleviation and land recovery respectively as well as directors from the office of the Secretary to the State government (SSG) is in our estimation not consistent with government practices and procedures in any such situation, but rather depicts a misunderstanding of mandate responsibility and or miscommunication amongst agencies and appointees of government, which does not represent your Excellency's pronounced administrative policy for empathy and inclusion, especially with persons living with disability.

"Our investigations reveal a takeover bid devoid of government legal precedent and procedures, rife with personal acquisition tendencies and corrupt practices.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Your Excellency, one Director Okerereke from the SSG's office, who may be reached on this phone number together with his accomplices, arbitrarily leases and collects rents from these tenants. He has tried but failed to negotiate a rent payment schedule for One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (₦150,000), with the community of persons living with disability residents at this property, and has since sustained threatening and harassment of the community.

"On the other hand, the one SA on land recovery has stormed these persons and their abodes with contingents of gun welding law enforcement officers, in his bid to dislodge them and takeover the premises. All of these anti-human actions, which we are convinced, are against your Excellency's administration's development imperative as it concerns persons with disability. These persons are without employment, and have vulnerable children and women dependents, which will adversely be impacted by this eviction.

"Hence, ÓNÚRÚBE calls on your Excellency to actively engage your legendary renowned humanitarian imperative to stop a perpetuating of humanitarian crimes which portends grave consequences for our state," the group said.