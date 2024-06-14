Nigeria: Eid-El-Kabir - Abiru Distributes Food Packs to Lagosians

Abiru expressed optimism that his food pack programme will help cushion the impact of the economic hardship on Lagos East residents amidst other interventions of the Federal and State Governments in ensuring food security and commodity price stability.

Concerned by the state of the economy, particularly the high cost of staple food during the festive Sallah period, Tokunbo Abiru, the senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, has distributed food packs to 8,500 households in the district.

The Eid-el-Kabir Food Pack distribution programme, which was held on Thursday, drew beneficiaries from the 16 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas of the district.

A statement by the media aide to the senator, Enitan Olukotun, said thousands of excited constituents visited the venues of the food pack distribution in their respective communities to receive the packages.

The statement quoted Mr Abiru to have expressed optimism that his food pack programme will further cushion the impact of the hardship on Lagos East residents amidst other interventions of the Federal Government in ensuring food security and commodity price stability and various interventions by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

In his Sallah goodwill message to constituents, Mr Abiru, who is the chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions and also the chairman, Southern Senators' Forum, reiterated his commitment to the pursuit of laws, programmes and interventions that will improve their quality of life, and that of all Nigerians.

He urged the people to exercise patience with the government of President Bola Tinubu, as the far-reaching policy decisions of his administration will soon start producing desired results.

The food distribution gesture comes barely 90 days after Mr Abiru shared over 10,000 food packs to residents, particularly the vulnerable in the senatorial district, in commemoration of his 60th birthday.

"It should be noted that this is not the first direct humanitarian assistance for the needy that Senator Abiru has done. It will be recalled that the Lagos East Senator disbursed more than N150 million in about 24 months to over 2,500 vulnerable people under his COVID-19 Financial Relief Scheme. Every month, beneficiaries received direct credit of N5,000 each for the period the programme lasted," the statement added.