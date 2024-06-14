Liberia: House Leadership to Look Into Benefits of Secretariat

Monrovia — The leadership of the House of Representatives is expected to investigate the benefits allotment made in the 2023 fiscal budget on the budget working paper, page 28, capturing benefits and vehicles for members of its Secretariat.

The Plenary took the decision Thursday, 13 June 2024, following a communication from Maryland County Electoral District #2 Representative Anthony Williams to plenary.

Mr. Williams sought an inquiry on the status of such allotments, their benefits, and vehicles under this current budget line of the House of Representatives of the 55th Legislature.

According to Rep. Williams, the essence of the allotment for the secretariat was to strengthen the capacity and working of the secretariat of the House of Representatives.

Rep. Williams added that he submitted an inquiry concerning his communication dated 7 February 2024, with reference number AFW/HOR/D-2/Maryland County/C-001/24.

In his communication sent to the plenary on 7 February 2024, Williams called for creating six additional positions per district in various counties.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the House of Representatives accepted Rep. Williams' communication and instructed its leadership to action.