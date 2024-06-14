Liberia: House Grants Paynesville College Status

14 June 2024
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Before passing the bill, lawmakers stated the necessity and benefits of creating a local institution of higher learning to serve the people of Paynesville in Montserrado County.

Monrovia, June 14, 2024: The House of Representatives has enacted a bill establishing Paynesville Community College, marking a significant milestone for educational development in the region.

The bill was introduced by Rep. Michael Thomas of Electoral District #4, Montserrado County, on 9 April 2024.

It was passed following a comprehensive review and recommendations from the Joint Committee on Education and Public Administration.

The committee's report highlighted the necessity and benefits of creating a local institution of higher learning to serve the Paynesville community.

Rep. Michael Thomas emphasized that the establishment of Paynesville Community College will provide a conducive learning environment for high school graduates in Paynesville, enabling them to further their education within their community.

Following thorough scrutiny, the Joint Committee recommended the passage of the bill to the Plenary.

Consequently, the House of Representatives has enacted the bill, officially establishing Paynesville Community College.

The enacted bill has now been forwarded to the Liberian Senate for concurrence.--Press release

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.