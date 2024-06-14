Liberia: House Grants Paynesville College Status

Before passing the bill, lawmakers stated the necessity and benefits of creating a local institution of higher learning to serve the people of Paynesville in Montserrado County.

Monrovia, June 14, 2024: The House of Representatives has enacted a bill establishing Paynesville Community College, marking a significant milestone for educational development in the region.

The bill was introduced by Rep. Michael Thomas of Electoral District #4, Montserrado County, on 9 April 2024.

It was passed following a comprehensive review and recommendations from the Joint Committee on Education and Public Administration.

The committee's report highlighted the necessity and benefits of creating a local institution of higher learning to serve the Paynesville community.

Rep. Michael Thomas emphasized that the establishment of Paynesville Community College will provide a conducive learning environment for high school graduates in Paynesville, enabling them to further their education within their community.

Following thorough scrutiny, the Joint Committee recommended the passage of the bill to the Plenary.

Consequently, the House of Representatives has enacted the bill, officially establishing Paynesville Community College.

The enacted bill has now been forwarded to the Liberian Senate for concurrence.--Press release