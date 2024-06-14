Liberia: Wings Celebrates Two Years of Empowering Women

Women's group celebrates the second anniversary with a pledge to empower women in Liberia collectively and individually.

- Women Identifying the Need for Growth and Sustainability (WINGs) celebrates its second anniversary in Liberia with a vibrant event at the Liberian Christian Evangelical Ministry in Monrovia.

Over the past two years, WINGs has created numerous opportunities and provided capacity-building programs for young women and girls, aiming to foster a sustainable future.

WINGs is a non-political women's empowerment network that elevates women's lives across various communities.

The organization works to dispel the widespread perception that women and girls are overly dependent on their male counterparts by promoting self-sufficiency and empowerment.

At the recent anniversary celebration, WINGs Executive Director Valecia Diggs expressed gratitude and pride in the organization's achievements.

She emphasized that the group's mission is to build a supportive community where women can be empowered collectively and individually.

"WINGs is committed to opening doors to a better life for all women through life skills training, educational support, and more," Diggs stated. She encouraged attendees to continue standing together to pursue a better future for their children.

"As we celebrate our second anniversary, it is vital that we remain united in our efforts to create a brighter future for the next generation," Diggs added.

The event's guest speaker, American clergywoman Apostle Victoria Cooper, praised WINGs for celebrating their milestone in a church setting.

"It is an honor that WINGs celebrates its anniversary in a place that provides spiritual guidance for the organization's forward march," Cooper said.

She emphasized that the organization is bound to succeed with God's support. Cooper also urged the gathered women and girls to focus on faith and love, essential for stability and unity within WINGs. Echoing these sentiments, WINGs CEO Victoria Munah Blidi Klah highlighted the significance of their two-year journey.

"Our celebration is not just about our achievements but also about giving thanks to God for guiding us through these two years," Klah said.

She noted many organizations' challenges and expressed gratitude for WINGs' continued existence and growth. Klah called on the community to support WINGs as they strive to expand their impact and reach even greater heights in empowering women and girls across Liberia.

"By the grace of God, we are counting two successful years, and we seek His guidance for our future achievements," Klah concluded.

The anniversary celebration was a testament to WINGs' dedication to creating a supportive and empowering environment for women, reinforcing their commitment to building a sustainable and self-sufficient future for all. Editing by Jonathan Browne