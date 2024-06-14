Africa: Angola Displays Tourism Potential in Cape Verde

Luanda — Angola's tourism potential is being displayed in Cape Verde at an Investment Forum that began Wednesday, with the aim to attract new investors and create an identity as an attractive tourist destination in the country, ANGOP has learnt.

During the two-day forum, the Angolan delegation led by the Minister of Tourism, Márcio Daniel, will be engaged in exchanging experiences in specific areas of the sector, namely sun and sea tourism, nautical tourism, sustainable tourism, as well as training staff.

Quoted in the statement, the head of the Angolan Tourism portfolio spoke of the need for countries to have an accountable, transparent and ethical public sector in to attract private investment in the sector.

Márcio Daniel added that the focus of the investment strategy should be on developing and applying policies that guarantee the transparent and fruitful management of investments.

The Investment Forum that ended Thursday was attended by more than 300 people, including promoters and investors, business managers, high-level decision-makers from industry and the productive sector, commerce, services and finance, as well as financial executives.

Along with tourism, the event highlighted several other sectors, with focus on transport, energy, infrastructure, agribusiness, maritime economy and information and communication technology.

Consolidating the relationship between Angola and Cape Verde, strengthening partnerships to boost tourism development and channeling new international investment opportunities are also part of the forum's objectives. AMC/QCB/TED/AMP