Nigeria: Kwara Unveils Statewide Irrigation Programme to Combat Climate Change, Boost Food Production

Ilorin — The Kwara State Government has announced an ambitious statewide irrigation program aimed at combating climate change and boosting food production.

This initiative will span across the three senatorial districts of the state, starting with Kwara North.

Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development in the state, Mrs. Oloruntoyosi Thomas, who revealed the state government's plans during a press briefing in Ilorin, Thursday, said the development remained a crucial step towards mitigating the adverse effects of climate change and enhancing agricultural productivity in the region.

She stated that the irrigation project, a component of the World Bank-supported ACRESAL program, will significantly enhance food production by supporting farmers at the household level with small-scale, solar-powered irrigation systems.

"Climate change is one of the prevailing environmental problems in the world that has gained universal discussion in recent times because of its multiple effects," she noted.

She highlighted the project's focus on sustainable land and water management to address issues such as land degradation, deforestation, and climate change.

ACReSAL, a multi-sectoral and multi-institutional program, integrates efforts in the environment, agriculture, and water sectors.

The irrigation initiative, according to her, is expected to not only improve food security but also reduce poverty, create employment opportunities, and lower food prices in the state.

"By investing in irrigation infrastructure and technology, the state government is expecting to achieve greater food security, reduce poverty, create employment opportunities for Kwarans, and reduce food prices in the state," Mrs. Thomas added.

She also pointed out that individual irrigation has been promoted in various government programs, with the FADAMA initiatives being particularly successful.

The commissioner emphasized the potential for profitable farming through irrigated agriculture, especially when utilizing renewable energy resources like solar power.