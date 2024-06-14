Nigeria: Again, 2 Arrested With Stolen Sallah Rams in FCT Council

14 June 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Sadiq Isah

Barely 48 hours after two men were arrested with three stolen cows in the Abaji Cattle Market in Abaji Area Council of the FCT, two other men have also been arrested while attempting to sell two rams they allegedly stole at the Gwagwalada Cattle Market in Gwagwalada Area Council; of the FCT.

A witness, Shuaibu Ibrahim, said the suspects allegedly stole the rams from the residence of one Alhaji Rabiu Usman who bought them for the Eid el-Kabir at Unguwar Dodo in the metropolis of the council on Wednesday.

He said, "Alhaji Rabiu is my friend. I went with him to Madalla last week where he purchased the two rams and brought them home, but on Wednesday evening when he called to inform me that his rams had been stolen."

He further said, "Alhaji Rabiu alerted the ram sellers at the Gwagwalada Cattle Market about the missing rams. So, on Wednesday, at about 5pm he was called on phone to come over, that some people brought two rams to sell at the market. He rushed there and discovered that they were his rams."

Usman said vigilantes were alerted and that they came and took away the suspects.

The spokeswoman of the FCT Police Command, SP Adeh Josephine, was yet to confirm the incident.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.