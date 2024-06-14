Nigeria: We've Donated Fayose to APC - - Ekiti PDP LG Chairmen

Some local government chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State have warned the former governor of the state, Ayo Fayose, to stay away from the party's congresses coming up in August.

Recall that Fayose, on Monday met with some party members ahead of the party congress, where he promised to donate an unspecified amount of money to support candidates, while calling for the unity of the party in the state.

But the local government chairmen, in a statement in Ado Ekiti yesterday, noted that Fayose's promise of financial support was unacceptable, alleging that it was a plot by the former governor to highjack the party again for his own gains.

The statement, signed on behalf of the chairmen in Ekiti by Kole Abiodun, chairman of the party in Irepodun/Irepodun Local Government Area, noted that they no longer considered Fayose a member of the party after he reportedly endorsed Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

"We have gladly donated him to the APC because of his commitments to the party and his recent endorsement of Oyebanji for a second term, both publicly and privately, on several occasions. So, coming around donating money and preaching fake unity in our party can never move us," Abiodun stated.

But reacting, Fayose's spokesman, Lere Olayinka, said that in the last three days, it had been one story of lamentation or another from a section of the PDP in the state.

Lere noted that many of the people lamenting were the ones responsible for the situation the PDP is in today.

"The coming together of all PDP members is what Fayose is preaching now. They claimed that he is inconsequential, so they should simply face him at the congresses and defeat him once and for all," he added.