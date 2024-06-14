Nigeria: Olowookere Warns Flamingos Against Over-Confidence

14 June 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Jide Olusola

Nigeria U17 girls, Flamingos head coach, Bankole Olowookere, has warned his girls against over confidence ahead of the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup final qualifying match against Liberia in Abuja.

"We are battle-ready for the match on Friday (today). The girls are raring to go because they want to go to the World Cup. They are already dreaming of flying to the Dominican Republic.

"There is so much excitement in camp, and they are self-assured. However, I have warned them that it is never over until it is over. There should be no display of over-confidence on the pitch. We must approach the match like the first leg was a drawn game."

Nigeria won the first leg 4-1 in Monrovia on Sunday, with 11-goal qualifying series revelation Harmony Chidi, Shakirat Moshood, Peace Effiong and substitute Blessing Ifitezue banging in the goals for the Flamingos.

The hosts got their consolation goal off a penalty awarded with five minutes left of the encounter at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville.

The Flamingos will take part in the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup for the seventh time once they cross today's hurdle.

They featured at the inaugural edition in New Zealand in 2008, and subsequently at Trinidad and Tobago 2010, Azerbaijan 2012, Costa Rica 2014, Jordan 2016 and India 2022, where they won the bronze medals.

This year's FIFA U17 Women's World Cup finals will be staged in the cities of Santiago de los Caballeros and Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, 16th October - 3rd November.

