Nigeria: Fake, Substandard Auto Parts Worry Dealers, Son

The President of Auto Spare Parts and Machinery Dealers Association (ASPAMDA), Trade Fair complex Lagos, Ngozi Emechebe, has stated that the association is collaborating with the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to check importation of fake or substandard auto parts into the country.

He spoke at the opening ceremony of the 2024 West Africa Automotive Show (WAAS), which just ended in Lagos.

Speaking on the topic, "The Challenge of Substandard Parts in the Market", the President said "at the ASPAMDA market in Lagos, we do not tolerate the distribution of fake parts as our members are well informed and enlightened to avoid dealings in fake parts.

"To tell you how serious we are against the distribution of fake parts within our market, we have partnered with the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) who facilitate periodic seminars against fake parts.

"We have also provided a permanent office for SON inside our market, where full time SON personnel are stationed, working with us in this regard.

"Let me seize this opportunity to commend SON for its relentless fight against fake parts in Nigeria.

"I also want to call on other auto parts markets in Nigeria to emulate the example of ASPAMDA in its partnership with SON.

"However, I call on the Federal Government to boost the capacity of SON so that it can expand its operations in fighting this scourge in Nigeria."

According to him, eradicating the production and selling of fake auto spare parts is a collective responsibility.

"All stakeholders must therefore collaborate to expose those engaged in the criminal act and severely punish the criminals," he added.

He stated that the choice of the topic for this year was apt, and that the issue was very important because the challenges posed by fake parts not only affect the industry, but the economy in general, and wellbeing of the country.

"The issue of fake parts is one that I am very concerned about, because it has been discussed in many other conferences before now and it is still a relevant topic even after so many years of discussion.

"Fake auto parts are counterfeit or unauthorised reproduction of parts made to look like genuine parts, but often with inferior quality.

"Fake parts may cost significantly less than the genuine parts, but they are often unreliable and potentially dangerous.

Recalling that the issue has been around for a very long time, the President explained that "In Nigeria, the issue of fakery is not new as there is hardly any industry or sector that is not challenged by the faking of original products.

"However, in the auto sector, the use of fake parts has led to many road traffic crashes on our highways, resulting in injuries and deaths; and economic wastage as unsuspecting patrons of fake parts are forced to spend more on the long run.

"Experts have also estimated that Nigeria loses about N100 billion annually as a result of road crashes, many of which are caused by the use of fake parts on automobiles.

"The issue has also contributed significantly in stunting the genuine growth of the auto industry in Nigeria."