Nigeria: Amac Marshals Still Intact - Boss

...Commends Maikalangu over salary

The Marshal-General of the security outfit of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) in the FCT, known as AMAC Marshals, Kasimu Ishayu Chicha, has assured residents of the council that the rural security outfit is still intact and not disbanded as reported in some quarters.

Chicha also commended AMAC's Chairman, Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, over the payment of three months outstanding salary to the marshals working at the AMAC secretariat.

Addressing journalists on Thursday, Chicha, said the payment would motivate the officers to continue discharging their duties with regards to partnering security agencies in the protection of lives and property.

He said, "Since his assumption of office, the Executive Chairman of AMAC, Hon Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, has always had the interest of AMAC residents at heart. His love for the activities of AMAC Marshals necessitated his payment of some of the outstanding salaries of the marshals working in the secretariat despite meagre resources of the council.

"Though the morale of the officers has been low for a long time, the payment will motivate them to continue discharging their duties in the protection of lives and property of AMAC residents, especially with regards to partnership with security agencies.

"As you know, AMAC Marshals is a separate security company of the council approved by the DSS and NSCDC. We have recorded numerous achievements, including the arrest of a Boko Haram member at the Utako Market and dislodging criminals in Karshi.

"I also want to use this opportunity to, once again, tell the public that AMAC Marshals was never disbanded at any time. The fake news was planted in the media by some desperate political hoodlums without the chairman's knowledge."

He appealed to the chairman and other stakeholders to do more to make sure AMAC Marshals did not die.