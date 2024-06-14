Nigeria: Kano North - Barau's Transport Firm Declares Free Ride for Students, Pregnant Women

The Kano North Transport Service (KNTS), an initiative of the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, has declared free rides for students and pregnant women in the senatorial district.

A statement on Thursday by the Special Adviser to the Deputy President of the Senate on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, said the gesture was aimed at easing the transportation challenges in the Kano North senatorial zone and environs.

He said the Deputy President of the Senate had launched KNTS last month with 107 vehicles, adding that on Tuesday, members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the district paid a thank-you visit to Senator Barau at the National Assembly, Abuja.

Chairman of the NURTW in Kano North, Alhaji Abdulmajid Graba Rimingado, who led the transporters to the National Assembly, said the launch of the KNTS by Senator Barau had transformed the transport sector in Kano North Senatorial District and the Kano State at large.

"Your Excellency, words alone cannot describe how excited we are. Only God will reward you for this intervention. From our part, your Excellency, we will use the vehicles judiciously to meet the transport needs of our people.

"With your approval, sir, we will carry students for free and we will also carry pregnant women who are in labour free of charge. We have a 25 per cent discount for Kano North residents travelling with the vehicles," he was quoted in the statement.

Responding, Senator Barau said the KNTS was launched to ease transportation challenges and create employment for the people of Kano North and beyond.

The Deputy President of the Senate said he would add 20 vehicles before the end of the year to bring the company's buses to 127.

"Allow everybody to benefit from the vehicles. They belong to our people--nothing like a political party or group. Politics is over, and now it is time for governance. So, all the people of Kano North and beyond should benefit from the KNTS," he said.

