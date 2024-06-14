Nigeria: Fccpc Sensitises Traders Against Forceful Ripening of Food Items

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has said that it is currently sensitising traders and other market operators against the use of chemicals and other items to fast-track the ripening of fruits and other food items for business.

The acting Executive Vice Chairman of FCCPC, Adamu Abdullahi, made the disclosure in Abuja on Thursday at a one-day workshop on "Forceful Ripening of Fruits, Adulterated Palm Oil, Contaminated Meat and Grains".

He lamented how traders had formed the habit of cutting corners and applying chemicals to ripen fruits artificially despite the health implications on consumers.

He said, "What is happening in our markets today is quite unfortunate; where you find many traders that are in a hurry to sell their goods and services or make brisk business and profit indulge in applying all kinds of chemicals to ripen fruits and other items rather than allow them to ripe naturally.

"They ignore the health implications, as well as the rights of the consumer in that regard, rather they only prioritise the profit they will make.

"Today, you also see people are taking advantage of the forex instability to jack up the prices of rice, tomatoes and others; which doesn't make sense. Despite the cost of production, the rates are expected to be minimal but not sold at 10 fold their normal prices."

On the steps taken by the commission, Abdullahi said, "The workshop is to sensitise the traders against such acts while outlining health implications among others as part of the mandate by the FCCPC."

He further explained that the FCCPC had already visited the Masaka (Nasarawa State) and Gosa (FCT) markets, noting that the campaign would cut across the federation to ensure that traders sold goods and services in a manner that didn't harm the consumer.

Also, speaking, representative of the director, health services, at the Ministry of Health, Femi Stephen, noted that globally, olive oil and honey were few of the most adulterated products in the market.

He advised traders against the use of calcium carbide used in processing foods "because they have heavy metals which the body cannot process and also the fact that it is cancerous."