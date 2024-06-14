Nigeria: Ex-Nasarawa Speaker Gives Materials to Victims of Toto LG Crisis

The immediate past Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has donated relief materials worth millions of naira to the victims of a recent communal crisis between Katakpa and Shege communities in Toto LG.

The Items donated include roofing zinc, rice, seasoning, salt, vegetable oil, palm oil, semolina and spaghetti.

A former Special Adviser on Political Matters to the ex-speaker, Alhaji Muhammed Usman, presented the materials to the victims on behalf of the ex-speaker in Umaisha on Wednesday.

The former speaker, who sympathised with the victims, said the materials were meant to support and cushion the hardship they were facing as a result of the recent communal crisis in the area.

Abdullahi also distributed rams, cows, rice and other items to some of his political associates and supporters in the Umaisha/Ugya State Constituency.

He enjoined the people of Umaisha/Ugya to continue to remain peaceful and united irrespective of tribe, ethnic, religious and political affiliations.