Nigeria: Amusan, Ashe, Adeshina Arrive for AFN National Trials

14 June 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

World Record holder in the women's 100m hurdles, Tobiloba Amusan, is among the star athletes that have arrived Lagos for the 2024 AFN National Trials to be held from June 16-18 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

Other big name athletes that have touched down are red-hot sprinter Favour Ashe and high jump record breaker, Temitope Adeshina.

The AFN is using the National Trials to pick the nation's athletes for both the African Senior Championships coming up in Douala, Cameroon and the Paris Olympics.

Technical Director of the AFN, Samuel Onikeku has disclosed that almost all the top athletes were already in various hotels in Lagos, and the remaining are expected to arrive today.

The National Trials is an opportunity for young sensation and record breaker, Temitope Perhaps, to thrill his teeming fans in Benin City.

Adeshina recently set a mark of 1.97m for National Record and Personal Best at the NCAA championships in Eugene, Oregon in the United States.

In the sprint, all eyes will be on 'fastest' Favour Ofili in the women's 100m and 200m as well as Favour Ashe, Godson Brume and Udodi Onwuzurike for the men.

The rivalry between Ese Brume and Ruth Usoro will be another interesting event to watch in the long jump arena, just as record holder Samuel Ogazi and Chidi Okezie are expected to set the track on fire in the 400m event.

