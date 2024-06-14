Nigeria: How We Survived in Last 20 Years - Chicken Republic's Md

The Managing Director of Chicken Republic, Kofi Abunu, has said that the 20 years of the Chicken Republic brand have been marked by obstacles and challenges which they manage to survive without compromising quality.

According to him, Chicken Republic entered the market as a challenger brand, opening its doors in the same period that military rule in Nigeria ended and the brand was positioned as a revolution in great-tasting chicken.

In an interview with newsmen ahead of the 20th anniversary celebration, he said, "We thereafter changed our positioning to extraordinary chicken for extraordinary people as we continued to challenge the status quo, by demonstrating that Nigeria is perfectly capable of creating a home-grown, modern African brand that is on par with any other world-class quick service restaurant brand."

Speaking on the challenges of doing business in Nigeria in the last 20 years, he said, "There is a saying among Nigerian entrepreneurs that goes, 'If you can do business in Nigeria, you can do business anywhere.' Things are tough here, even on a good day. But as with all things, there is a bright side to this.

"As Nigerians, we are innately resilient and have a great deal of ingenuity. Over the years, we have weathered many storms and overcome many obstacles. From fuel shortages to chicken shortages, fierce global competition, tough economic conditions and decreasing levels of disposable income to COVID, political unrest and now the state of hyperinflation that we find ourselves in.

"For example, during the fuel shortage crisis of 2015, we really had to innovate and find alternative ways to keep our restaurants running. The fuel shortages were also what inspired the launch of our N500 Refuel meals, which led to our everyday affordable value menu category.

"Mostly, these issues are not unique to us. They affect all people in Nigeria. So, what do we do? We can't give up! Instead, we must literally just keep on frying our chicken one piece at a time. 'Nice Nice' is symbolic of how we show up and of how important it is to celebrate our small victories along the way - be those a perfectly prepared meal or a smile on one happy customer's face."

He disclosed that Chicken Republic had been through many changes over the years, adding, "As the saying goes, 'Relevance is a moving target.' It is important to ensure that you think not only about what has worked in the past but also about what it is that is going to carry you into the future.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Innovation requires imagination. For instance, our ChickWhizz sandwich launched at exactly the right time and is today almost as well known and well-loved as Chicken Republic. Building our e-commerce business was also a big step for us that was brought about quickly and scaled rapidly because of Covid. However, despite the never-ending need to shift and change; we never mess with our BIG 5 - the core pillars that define who we are as a brand."

He further stated that growing from a single store in Lagos to over 187 outlets across 26 states was made possible by a combination of factors, saying, "Understanding the Nigerian landscape along with all its complexities and retaining our ability to be flexible and agile has given us an advantage over large global brands. I also think a growth mind set plays a big role for us. We are always questioning, learning and constantly improving."

Abunu explained that the Nice Nice comment identified with the brand "relates to our vision to be the most loved brand, which is underscored by our core values as defined by the LOVED acronym. Our brand tagline, 'taste the love', also plays a key role."

He added that, "Nice Nice recognises anything and everything worth celebrating and it epitomises a can-do attitude. Many years back, we used to say 'na-wahala'. This is much the same. Focusing on problems keeps you stuck in the past. However, when you shout 'Nice Nice' with a big smile on your face; that will surely brighten your day and invite good things to come your way. We believe that by embracing this spirit, Nigerians can find the resilience and optimism needed to overcome challenges and pursue their dreams."