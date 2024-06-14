Nigeria: Finidi Demoted As NFF Goes for Foreign Coach

As a fall-out of the meeting with the Minister of Sports, Senator John Enoh, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has announced its decision to appoint a foreign Technical Adviser to take charge of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers and the remaining 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches.

Following the Super Eagles' poor performances in the World Cup qualification series, the sports minister had handed an ultimatum to the NFF to restructure the team's technical crew.

The Minister had also demanded a detailed technical report from the NFF following the team's disappointing performance during the June FIFA window.

In compliance with the Minister's directive, the NFF at the end of its meeting yesterday in Abuja announced the decision to hire an expatriate coach for the Super Eagles.

The communiqué issued at the end of the meeting reads "the Executive Committee resolved to employ an expatriate Technical Adviser for the Super Eagles in the coming weeks, ahead of the AFCON qualifiers and the remaining FIFA World Cup qualifying matches.

"Still further to above, the Committee resolved to beef up the NFF Technical Department with more qualitative hands. Equally, the Technical and Development Sub-Committee will be re-jigged with immediate effect."

Going by the new development, Finidi George, who currently heads the technical crew of the Super Eagles will revert to his former position as assistant coach of the national team.

Under the former Enyimba coach, the Super Eagles managed to secure only one point from a possible six, following a 1-1 with South Africa in Uyo and 2-1 loss to Benin Republic in Abidjan in their third and fourth matches respectively.

They are now second from bottom in Group C with three points from four matches, four points adrift of front-runners Rwanda, South Africa and Benin.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles will know their opponents for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on July 4 at a draw to be held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Following the conclusion of the preliminary round, 48 countries to be divided into 12 groups of four, will battle for the available 24 tickets to the finals of Africa's biggest football showpiece to be staged in Morocco in 2025.