Nigeria: Police Arrest 7 Robbers in Delta

The Delta State Police Command said it has arrested seven suspected armed robbers, John Dalami (25), Musa Suleiman (25), Abdullahi Jibril (20), Solomon Uchechukwu, (24), Yusuf Joda (21), Egboka Chukwu Charles ( 21) and Wisdom Sylvester (21).

The spokesman of the command, SP Bright Edafe, who disclose this to newsmen, said the arrest of the suspects was sequel to complaints from the the B Division, Asaba, of house-to-house robbery incidents received from residents of Bonsaac, Okwe and other areas in the metropolis.

He said that some residents informed the DPO of some armed and suspicious-looking boys around the Mango Tree Market.

He said the suspects had confessed to be involved in a series of house-to-house robbery operations at Issele-Asagba, Coka and Ibusa.