Nigeria: Minister Unveils Nigeria's Largest Syringe Manufacturer

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Tunji Alausa has urged stakeholders in the country's healthcare sector to synergise in a bid to make aesthetic health service accessible and affordable.

The minister stated this during the unveiling of the grand opening of Afrimed, a subsidiary of Afrimedical manufacturing and supplies limited, the largest syringe manufacturers in Nigeria held over the weekend.

"As we celebrate this significant achievement, I urge all stakeholders in the healthcare sector to embrace these advancements and collaborate to make aesthetic healthcare accessible and affordable for all Nigerians," he said.

He stated that aesthetic solutions play a crucial role in a comprehensive healthcare environment, saying that it helps improve the individual's well-being.

"Aesthetics in healthcare is not merely about appearance; it is deeply intertwined with our overall health and quality of life.

"These solutions not only help individuals regain their physical appearance but also restore their confidence and mental well-being, contributing to a holistic recovery and improved life satisfaction," he added.

Earlier, the managing director, AFRIMED, Elias Chabtini stressed the demand of technological devices to improve the healthcare sector, promising to elevate the education level of practitioners.

"Technology is moving fast and we came to Nigeria to create loyalty, the best service so that we actually elevate the education level of teams, practitioners, partners so that we all grow together in one hand as loyal clients and supply relations," he said.

He added that the firm will leverage on the non-invasive technology treatment, saying that it offers faster solutions to the aesthetic healthcare.

"The antiaging empire today is 300 out of which 86 percent is non-invasive and this is what we believe should be in every single practice is non-invasive technology treatments for us to be able to allow clients to have a better way of living and a better style of the way they look," he said.