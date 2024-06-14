Nigeria: Customs Intercepts 26,950 Litres of Petrol in Lagos, Ogun

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted 26,950 litres of petroleum products worth N19m in Lagos and Ogun States being smuggled out of Nigeria to Benin Republic.

The National Coordinator of Operation Whirlwind of the NCS, Controller, Kehinde Ejibunu, disclosed this in Abeokuta on Thursday.

Ejibunu said that the petroleum products which consisted of 978 kegs of 25 litres totalling 26,950 litres were impounded in Zone A of the NCS comprising Lagos and Ogun states within two weeks.

He noted that the activities of smugglers usually led to the artificial scarcity of petroleum products in the country, forcing the prices to go up for as much as N900 per litre.