Nigeria: Customs Intercepts 26,950 Litres of Petrol in Lagos, Ogun

14 June 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Peter Moses, Lagos

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted 26,950 litres of petroleum products worth N19m in Lagos and Ogun States being smuggled out of Nigeria to Benin Republic.

The National Coordinator of Operation Whirlwind of the NCS, Controller, Kehinde Ejibunu, disclosed this in Abeokuta on Thursday.

Ejibunu said that the petroleum products which consisted of 978 kegs of 25 litres totalling 26,950 litres were impounded in Zone A of the NCS comprising Lagos and Ogun states within two weeks.

He noted that the activities of smugglers usually led to the artificial scarcity of petroleum products in the country, forcing the prices to go up for as much as N900 per litre.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.