Nigeria: 15 People Injured in Lagos Multiple Accident - Lasema

About 15 passengers sustained injuries in a multiple accident that occurred at Ketu, inward Ojota, in Lagos State.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

Oke-Osanyintolu said the accident was reported via the state's toll-free emergency numbers, 767 and 112.

He added that the LASEMA's Response Team from the Command and Control Centre, C3, Alausa swiftly swung to the scene.

"They arrived the scene of the multiple collision, which involved three vehicles under the Ojota Interchange Bridge, at 11.40 hrs.

"Upon arrival, it was discovered that the accident involved a BRT bus with registration number EXY-167XY, an articulated truck with unknown registration number, and an 18-seater commercial bus with registration number JJJ-439YG.

"The articulated truck was laden with a 40-foot container.

"Further investigations revealed that the articulated truck, while heading inward Ketu, suddenly lost control of motion," he said.

He added that the truck skidded off its lane and collided with the BRT bus headed inward Ojota from the opposite direction.

"The BRT subsequently skidded off its lane into the service lane and collided with the yellow commercial bus.

"15 people were injured. No critical injuries were sustained, and fatalities were recorded.

"The BRT bus suffered significant damage to the front and rear ends, and the tractor head of the truck was also damaged," he said.

He added that the injured victims were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

"Four of the victims were attended to by the agency's pre-hospital care team alongside the Lagos State Ambulance Service at the incident scene.

"LASEMA, in collaboration with the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officials at the incident scene, activated road traffic control and was able to divert vehicles into the BRT lane to safely evacuate the vehicles off the road.

"The articulated truck was recovered off the road and towed to LASTMA yard at Oshodi.

"The BRT bus was recovered off the road to the BRT yard in Ojota, while the yellow commercial bus was driven off by its owner," he added.

He said that the road had been set free for vehicular activities. (NAN)