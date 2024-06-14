Nigerian Govt Declares Public Holidays to Mark Eid-El-Kabir Celebration

The government congratulated all Muslim Ummah at home and in the diaspora.

The federal government has declared Monday and Tuesday, 17 and 18 June, public holidays to mark this year's Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

This was contained in a statement by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Aishetu Ndayako, on Friday in Abuja.

She stated that the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the federal government, congratulated all Muslim Ummah at home and in the Diaspora.

He urged the Muslim Ummah to continue to imbibe the spirit of peace, kindness and sacrifice, as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (Peace be upon Him).

Mr Tunji-Ojo also urged them to use the period to pray for unity, prosperity and the country's stability.

The minister assured that the administration of President Bola Tinubu was committed to safeguarding the lives and property of all Nigerians.

While wishing the Muslim Ummah a happy celebration, the minister advised all Nigerians to take responsibility in the resolve to hand over a prosperous Nigeria to our children.

(NAN)