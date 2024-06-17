Liberia: EU and Liberia Convene 11th Joint Implementation Meeting On Forestry

The Government of Liberia and the European Union are convening the 11th session of a Joint Implementation Committee (JIC) meeting on forestry in Monrovia from June 17 to June 24, 2024.

Monrovia, 16 June 2024 - The Government of Liberia and the European Union (EU) are set to convene the 11th Joint Implementation Committee (JIC) meeting in Monrovia from June 17 to 18 and June 24, 2024.

According to a press release, this critical meeting will focus on assessing the progress of the Liberia-EU Forest Law Enforcement, Governance and Trade (FLEGT) and the Voluntary Partnership Agreement (VPA), which aims to bolster forest governance in Liberia.

As the highest decision-making body within the VPA framework, the JIC plays a crucial role in the strategic implementation and oversight of the agreement, signed between Liberia and the EU in 2012 and ratified by the National Legislature in 2013. The VPA represents a major milestone in combating illegal logging, enhancing law enforcement, and ensuring the trade of legally verified timber products.

The agreement takes a holistic approach, addressing the interests of all stakeholders, including the Liberian government, the private sector, civil society organizations, and local communities. Under the VPA, Liberia has pledged to ensure that all timber exports are legally verified before shipment to the EU and other global markets, promoting sustainable and legal timber trade practices.

The 11th JIC meeting will be a collaborative forum, drawing together participants from various sectors, including civil society organizations, private industry, and community representatives.

This three-day event will facilitate comprehensive discussions on the state of forest governance in Liberia, emphasizing the collective responsibility and concerted efforts required to achieve sustainable forestry management.

This year, the European Union will host the JIC meeting, which will feature senior government officials from relevant Liberian ministries and agencies alongside delegates from the European Commission. Key partners and stakeholders involved in forest-related projects have also been invited to observe the proceedings.

Her Excellency Nona Deprez, Head of the European Union's delegation to Liberia, and Hon. Philip C. Parker IV, Chairman of the Forestry Development Authority (FDA) Board and head of the Liberia Implementation Committee, will co-chair the meeting's opening and closing sessions.

The meeting is expected to culminate in the signing of an Aid Memoire, reaffirming Liberia and the EU's mutual commitment to advancing forest governance and continuing the successful implementation of the VPA processes.