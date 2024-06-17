Nigeria: As Nigeria Marks World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought

June 17, is the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought, a day observed annually to raise awareness about the issues of desertification and drought and to promote solutions to combat the challenges. The day aims to remind everyone that Land Degradation Neutrality (LDN) is achievable through problem solving, strong community involvement and cooperation at all levels.

Each year, the day is celebrated with a specific theme that highlights different aspects of desertification and drought. For 2024, the theme is: "United for Land. Our Legacy. Our Future". The theme highlights the importance of collective actions to preserve the planet's land resources for future generations. It also emphasises the role of sustainable land management in addressing global challenges and creating a better future for all generations.

Specific activities will focus on increasing awareness and promoting actions to restore degraded lands, improve resilience to drought and highlight the future role of land stewardship in ensuring the stability and prosperity of billions of people around the world.

Desertification, land degradation and drought are among the most pressing environmental challenges of our time, with up to 40 per cent of all land area worldwide already considered degraded. Desertification and drought are being made worse by increasingly erratic and extreme weather patterns due to climate change, which puts tens of millions of people each year at risk of displacement.

To cope with an uncertain future, decision makers will need to adopt resilient environmental management techniques and technologies as part of a more sustainable approach to land stewardship.

In recent years, the Federal Government of Nigeria has established several initiatives in the agricultural sector to combat desertification including afforestation and reforestation programmes, dissemination of proven agricultural technologies and sustainable agricultural practices, and promotion of efficient energy sources in the Sahel and Savannah regions but the initiatives have not translated into much success due to lack of community involvement and ownership.

The Sahel and Savannah zones of Nigeria comprise the states of Borno, Yobe, Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Plateau, Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi and Gombe. All the states except probably the last four on the list are engrossed in a form of conflict that may be connected to desertification and drought.

Desertification has resulted in the displacement of communities as they are forced to leave their homes in search of food, water and other resources. The movements have resulted in competition for scarce resources that led to conflicts, particularly in areas where resources are already scarce.

Desertification has also caused the loss of biological diversity, it has contributed to disease burden, altered geo-chemical composition of the soil, contributed to water scarcity, reduced agricultural yield, degraded ranches for livestock grazing, contributed to food insecurity, reduced economic growth, among other unfavourable impacts.

Desertification is thus one of the most serious problems facing the Sahel and Savannah states of Nigeria that cover about 580,841km2 out of the 927,892km2 total land area of Nigeria and with over 62 million Nigerians directly or indirectly affected by it.

This year, the day is intended to raise awareness by educating the public about the causes and consequences of desertification and drought, emphasising the urgent need for global action to save the feature and to also promote sustainable practices through encouraging viable land management practices to prevent land degradation and restore degraded areas.

At the international and governmental levels, the day will be full of activities ranging from fostering global cooperation to the importance of international cooperation and partnerships in combating desertification and improving drought resilience. This will involve empowering and supporting local communities in implementing effective land restoration and drought mitigation strategies.

Other activities and events will be in educational campaigns, workshops, seminars and webinars to educate people about sustainable land management practices and the impacts of desertification and drought, tree planting Initiatives, community-driven tree planting and afforestation programmes to restore degraded lands and improve local ecosystems, policy dialogues, discussions and forums involving policy makers, researchers and other stakeholders to develop and implement effective policies to combat desertification and drought.

Media campaigns will involve utilising social media, television and other platforms to spread awareness and engage a broader audience in the fight against desertification with collaborative and joint projects between governments, NGOs and international organisations to implement large-scale land restoration and water conservation initiatives.

Nigerian citizens can participate, join or volunteer in local events and initiatives aimed at combating desertification and promoting sustainable land practice to advocate for change through the use of social media and other platforms to raise awareness about the importance of addressing desertification and drought issues. This will help in supporting the use of sustainable products and choosing products that are sustainably sourced and support companies that prioritise environmental conservation.

The federal government should review its current agricultural policy where it intends to embark on massive land clearing within the areas of River Basin authorities and other fallow areas without regards to biological diversity and other stakeholders in the ecosystem as this will heighten conflicts related to access of watering points for many users and livestock farmers.

The day will ultimately educate individuals to learn more about the causes and impacts of desertification and drought, and share this knowledge with their community. It will wake up governmental agencies to apply new strategies and efforts in curtailing the rapid incursions of desert in our vulnerable regions.

It is important that the 2030 targets set by the United Nations (UN) for the restoration of land be adhered to religiously. Remediation programmes being embarked upon now should have a positive impact on the environment in the future.

By taking part in the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought, Nigerian citizens and communities can contribute to global efforts to protect and restore our land, ensuring a more sustainable and resilient future for all.