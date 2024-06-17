Nigeria: Investment On Scientific Research Will Boost Nigeria's Economic Growth - Minister

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, has said that investment in scientific research and development is vital for the economic growth of Nigeria.

Nnaji stated that the federal government was committed to creating a conducive environment for investment in the sector which would foster economic advancement of the nation.

He said the ministry was willing to focus on building capacity, enhancing research infrastructure and fostering collaborations with European research institutions by leveraging on "our strength in renewable energy, biotechnology, space research, among others.

The minister made the observation when the European Union (EU) Ambassador to Nigeria, Samuela Isopi, paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja, according to a statement.

He further said that innovation and research were key to progress, and that the ministry was ready to foster joint centres in areas such as renewable energy and climate smart agriculture by leveraging on the expertise and resources of European partners.

The minister also said that the aim of collaborating with the European partners was to drive technological advancement and shared regional challenges of the country.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs Esuabana Nko Asanye, appealed to Isopi to assist the ministry in training research and scientific officers of the ministry so as to enhance their capacity and transform them into world class scientific officers.

Earlier, Isopi said that the purpose of her visit was to collaborate with the ministry in the innovation, science and technology sector and to maintain cordial relationships which would boost research and development in the country.