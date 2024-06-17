Ghana: Absence of Ghanaian Artists At Afronation Portugal Calls for More Investment - Berny Sarfo

According to Mr. Sarfo, the absence of Ghanaian acts among the line up of musicians from other countries, was a daunting issue, which highlights the fact that Ghanaian artistes lacked global recognition.

The Chief Executive Officer of Bizzle Entertainment, Berny Sarfo, has expressed serious concerns over the noticeable absence of Ghanaian artiste at this year's Afronation event in Portugal.

According to Mr. Sarfo, the absence of Ghanaian acts among the line up of musicians from other countries, was a daunting issue, which highlights the fact that Ghanaian artistes lacked global recognition.

"Ghana is one of the leading nations in Afro music, and not having any artiste on the bill at this year's AfroNation Portugal is very disturbing. It also demonstrates that our artistes are not yet there," he stated.

The event promoter proposed investing in local talent by securing funding from various sources to enable Ghanaian artists perform internationally and gain global recognition.

"We need massive investment in our artistes so that they can perform at shows outside the country, as this is one of the biggest ways to promote Ghana. The investment can come from private individuals or even the government to help artists reach the international music audience," he added.

Mr. Sarfo further stated that Ghana has talented artists who can compete globally, and emphasized the importance of support for global recognition.

"We have the talent to compete at the highest level of world music. Providing artistes with all the support would be crucial to our global music presence, and all stakeholders should work towards that. If Ghanaian music thrives globally, we all become beneficiaries," he added.

Previous editions of the Afronation event, has seen thrilling performances from some Ghanaian artistes such as Black Sherif, Camidoh, and Stonebwoy. However, artistes billed to headline this year's event in Portugal include Rema, Asake, Ninho, J Hus, Diamond Platinumz, Tyla, The Compozers and Odumodublvk.

Berny Sarfo, is an Austria-based Ghanaian event promoter, who is renowned for staging musical shows and other related events in Europe featuring Ghanaian artists. He has also facilitated numerous bookings for other events worldwide. He established Bizzle Entertainment after discovering a genuine passion for hosting events that unite Africans through music and entertainmen