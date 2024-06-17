Nigeria: 9 Nigerian Girls Trafficked to Ghana Arrive, Handed Over to NAPTIP

16 June 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

Nine teenage Nigerian girls trafficked to Ghana have arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

This followed the visit of the Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa and the representatives of the Imo State governor, Hon. Chyna Amara Iwuanyanwu (Deputy Speaker of the Imo State House) and Imo State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs Nkechinyere Ugwu.

The girls on arrival were profiled and handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

Dabiri-Erewa stated that the rescued girls have been handed over to NAPTIP and to their respective states for rehabilitation and counseling.

Meanwhile, the alleged trafficker has been arrested and charged to court in Ghana, it was disclosed.

Dabiri-Erewa stressed the need for a permanent solution to eradicate human trafficking in Nigeria, saying, "We must declare a war against human traffickers."

She urged parents to always question the whereabouts of their children when taken away by relatives or friends and encouraged collective efforts to ensure traffickers are identified and arrested.

She thanked the Acting Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, Ambassador Adeoye Ifedayo, Eze Igbo Ghana, Chukwudi Ihenetu, Chief Callistus, Chairman BOT, Ghana, and the NIDO Team and commended the Imo State governor for dispatching a high-powered delegation.

