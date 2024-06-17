Malawi: Chilima's Family Wants Govt to Institute a Comprehensive Inquiry Into the Plane Crash

16 June 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The departed Vice-President Saulos Chilima's brother Ben Chilima has asked government to institute a "comprehensive" inquiry into the plane crash that killed him and eight others.

This he said will help the country to avoid an accident of similar nature in future.

In his eulogy, the brother also disclosed that all belongings that were found at the site of the crash including watch, wedding ring, rosary, prayer book, phone and clothes have been handed to the family.

Ben said the family is grateful for the support offered to them during this painful moment.

He has also thanked to all the people who helped to search for Chilima and others in Chikangawa Forest during that tragic plane crash.

"We want to say thank you to the clergy who gave us the support after the announcement of plane missing till the death of our brother. We are grateful to the pathologists who did the autopsy.

"As the family we want to go further with the investigation with the incident that led to the plane crush and autopsy," Chilima said.

Ben further said his brother passionately hated corruption and any of his family members using his name to get favours.

