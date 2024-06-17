Malawi: HRCC Condemns Attacks On the Govt Over Plane Crash Crash, Let's Wait for Investigations

Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC), has expressed disappointment over direct attacks by UTM party officials, Ngoni Warriors and some social media influencers on some public officers including the President on the allegations of being behind the death of Vice President Saulos Chilima and others in a plane crash on 10th June, 2024.

In a statement which HRCC has released , on 14th June,2024 signed by HRCC board chairperson Robert Mkwezalamba, calls as grave allegations, divisive, damaging, unacceptable, and condemns them strongest as they have the effect of causing chaos and violence in an already heartbroken society.

He says , it is absurd that merely 4 days after the crash some overzealous individuals have already conducted investigation and pronounced judgement before even MDF or bilateral partners have done so, and they are pleading with citizens to resort to focus on burying the bodies of our nationals as the processes get set in ernest.

Therefore, they call upon UTM, Maseko Ngoni, as well as ordinary citizens to hold their breath and anger and stand to in their evidence when investigatios commerce.

"HRCC is ready to ensure that any individual who claims to have first hand information on the matter is not unnecessarily deprived their rights to free speech or provide evidence without being coerced, injured or harmed," reads part of the statement.

HRCC has also commended the government for agreeing to the calls for independent investigation, including private autopsy experts, in order to exonerate with conspiracy theories that engulfed society.

Therefore, they call upon bilateral partners to fast track the process of assembling the expert investigators to undertake investigation in order to provide the nation with details behind the tragedy.