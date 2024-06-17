Nigeria: Osimhen Must Apologise to Finidi, Ex-Super Eagles Goalkeeper Tells NFF

Since Saturday's outburst, opinions have been divided over the plausibility or otherwise of Osimhen's action.

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Idah Peterside has called on the Nigeria Football Federation(NFF) to compel Victor Osimhen to apologise to Finidi George after the disrespectful rant by the Napoli striker on Saturday.

Osimhen, in an uncontrollable outburst on Instagram Live on Saturday, reacted rudely to a report claiming Finidi questioned his commitment to the national team, accusing him of choosing the matches he wants to play for Nigeria.

While many have concluded the contentious report lacked credibility, the Napoli hitman did not take it lightly, as he went on a bizarre rant on social media.

Osimhen, in trying to assert his commitment to the Green and White colours of Nigeria, spoke about Finidi in a disrespectful manner and hurled curses at fans who were criticising him.

Osimhen only stopped when his phone was forcefully collected from him.

Irresponsible action

Idah, who described Osimhen's action as "irresponsible", said the NFF must act accordingly and not allow such action to go unpunished.

"He (Osimhen) needs to come outside and apologise for what he said to Finidi, Peterside noted on social media.

"Finidi George is a legend; You don't just widen your mouth and say unpalatable things. If you have issues with the man, pick up your phone and call him. That's what responsible people do.

"Osimhen has just shown a bit of irresponsibility, and that's unexpected. I think the NFF should call Osimhen and ask him to apologise. He has to apologise for saying things."

Ban him if he fails to apologise

While Idah is mainly demanding Osimhen apologise publicly to Finidi the same way he disrespected the football legend in open glare, he urged the NFF to ban the reigning African Footballer of the Year from the national team if he refuses to do the needful.

"Osimhen should not talk like he did, and he needs to apologise to the ex-players and Finidi George," Idah continued.

"The NFF should rise to the occasion and ban him from the national team if he fails to apologise because this kind of attitude must not be allowed to go down within the team," he added

Since Saturday's outburst, opinions have been divided over the plausibility or otherwise of Osimhen's action.

For many, Osimhen ought to have sought clarification from Finidi before going to town; for others, however, the rant by Osimhen was provoked, and there was nothing too much to do to protect the name he had worked hard to build.

As it stands, Osimhen would have to apologise to Finidi because even the post that made him rant has been labelled fake.