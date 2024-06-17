Nigeria: VP Shettima, Kadafur Pray for Peace, Bumper Harvest

Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima and the Acting Governor of Borno state, Dr. Umar Kadafur have joined other millions of Muslim faithful at the Ramat Square in Maiduguri to observe the Eid El-Kabir prayer.

Shettima in his short remarks after performing the Two Rakat Prayers at the Eid ground on Sunday prayed for peace and several harvests in this year's cropping season.

"I want to use this opportunity on behalf of the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urge Nigerians to pray for peace and prosperity in the land.

"We have to cultivate and embrace peace because there can never be development without peaceful co-existence.

"This is farming period, therefore we also need to pray for a bumper harvest". Senator Shettima stated.

Also in his short Sallah Message, the Acting Governor, Kadafur thanked God Almighty for his protection and good health to mankind.

He thanked VP Shettima for always finding time, despite his tight schedule to come home to identify with the government and people of Borno state.

Kadafur while congratulating all and sundry, particularly the Muslim Ummah on the joyous occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, even as he described it as an event that denotes sacrifice, faith, and obedience to the will of the Almighty.

"I prayed to Allah to accept our supplications and acts of obedience, and to bring lasting peace in our dear state and the country as a whole". Kadafur stated.

The occasion was attended by the Speaker of Borno State House of Assembly, RT. Hon. Abdulkarim Lawan, Secretary to the State Government, Bukar Tijjani, Shehu of Borno, Dr Abubakar Garbai Al-Amin El-Kanemi, Former Deputy Governor's, Abubakar Jatau and Usman Durkwa, national and state assembly members among other dignitaries