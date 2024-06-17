Nigeria: Actress Stella Ikwuegbu Is Dead

16 June 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Friday Omosola

The actress is known for her motherly roles in movies and is famous for her role in the 2001 film 'Ukwa'.

Veteran Nollywood actress Stella Ikwuegbu is dead.

Filmmaker Stanley Nwoko, also known as Stanley Ontop, broke the news on his Instagram page. He said the actress died on Sunday, 16 June.

Stanley Ontop said the actress, known for her motherly roles in movies, died after battling leg cancer.

Confirming the news, he wrote: "Nollywood actress and veteran Mrs Stella Ikwuegbu is dead. The veteran actress left this world today after battling with leg cancer. Rest well, Madam Stella. Nollywood again. It's well."Also, Ijele Ozioma, a broadcaster, announced the actress's death on Facebook.

She wrote: "Ukwu Gi Dia. Why? You scaled through several accidents and all. Eniure/Achiere came, and in less than a week, it killed you. I feel bad.

"Stella Ikwuegbu, today is Father's Day. Why did you give us this gift on a day like this? Just why? Adieu, the great actress, is extraordinary. Stella Ikwuegbu, you didn't enjoy a thing."

The late actress made her acting debut in 1990 and starred in several movies, including 'Spoiler', 'Ukwa', 'Sound of Love', 'Holy Man', 'Two Hearts', 'Heart of Stone', 'Madam Koikoi', among others.

The Enugu-born actress was also a businesswoman.

A graduate of the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) in Enugu State, she opened her restaurant, 'The Film Bar', on 1 August.

As of press time, her age was unknown. She is survived by her husband, children, and grandchildren.

The actress' death comes barely five days after veteran Yoruba actor Dayo Adewunmi, aka Sule Suebebe, died at 68.

