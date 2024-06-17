Nigeria: Port Harcourt Electricity Disco Vows to End Energy Theft

Rivers — Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) has vowed to end the incidence of energy theft within its area of coverage, namely, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, and Rivers states.

In recent times, Port Harcourt Disco had faced the challenge of energy theft by electricity consumers through meter tampering, bypassing through diversion of load, and connecting directly to power lines without paying for such usage.

Speaking with THISDAY at the weekend, during a "Thank You Event", organised by the company's management for Gamma 2 Region in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Managing Director of PHED, Mrs Ochuko Amah, said a new strategy would be adopted to clampdown on electricity theft.

Amah, who stated the recent achievements recorded by the Disco, said with continuous engagement with customers and other stakeholders, the menace will be tackled.

The chief executive officer also revealed that the company in tackling energy theft planned to deploy smart meters to various places, and relocate some of the meters to frustrate the gains of the perpetrators.

"My customers are my major stakeholders, and we will make sure that every customer feels excellent, ensure that at the end of the day we will be able to give 24/7 to all our customers.

"We are going to deploy smart meters to various places, relocate some of our meters and continue to engage our customers and campaign against energy theft, believing that in a short time there will be nothing like energy theft," she added.

Meanwhile, the PHED management has also recognised and awarded outstanding staff for their efforts and diligence in ensuring a steady operation of the Disco in the four states

Speaking on the successes recorded by the staff of the company, Amah said: "Basically, we are trying to acknowledge and celebrate a region that is outstanding and let other regions know that it is not about work all the way, when you work hard and show to the company that you have integrity it will earn a special recognition.

"They have shown they can do beyond. They started with 57 per cent collection efficiency, but as at today, they are doing over 90 per cent. I think it is worth the while to recognise regions like this and to encourage other regions that when you work hard, the company will always recognise you".

Amah continued: "The target of the team, is to ensure that PHED becomes very profitable. We have been seen as a Disco in a very difficult terrain, but we want to tell the world that no matter how difficult it is, once you have the right people in the right places, you will be able to make it.

"We are taking Port Harcourt Disco to below 25 per cent which is a benchmark in the industry, so my team and I, are moving strategically and in the next six months we should be able to hit 25 per cent Aggregate Technical Commercial and Collections Losses (ATC&C), which makes the company very profitable".

To the awardees, she said they had shown good faith, adding that beyond giving them presents and cash gifts, the company planned special gifts for them.

One of the awardees who was also given a cash gift of N100,000 as the most outstanding distribution transformer executive in the month of May, Emeh Prayer, thanked the PHED management team for the encouragement and pledged to work harder.