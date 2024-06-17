Nigeria: FCT Flags Off Initiative to Curb Infant Maternal Deaths

Abuja — The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) at the weekend commenced a medical outreach programme to promote maternal and infant health in Abuja.

As part of incentives to encourage pregnant women to patronise health centres, the Office of the FCTA Mandate Secretary distributed about 500 (5kg) gas cylinders to the women.

The initiative tagged: "Renewed Hope Free Medical Outreach" aims to restore faith in the healthcare system by providing comprehensive and free health services at the grassroots level as no fewer than 500 cooking gas cylinders was distributed to promote healthy cooking and clean air.

The initiative which was launched at the Primary Healthcare Centre in Kuje Area Council yesterday seeks to enrol pregnant and nursing mothers into the FCT free health insurance Scheme in order to tackle the alarming maternal and infant mortality.

The Minister of State for FCT, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, who was represented by the Mandate Secretary for Health Services and Environment Secretariat, (HSHS), Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, said the programme offers free healthcare services, including prenatal, and post-natal care.

She said: "The outreach provides free care for one year, covering surgeries and accidents, and is open to vulnerable groups, including pregnant women and children.

"The health insurance programme is also available for families at an affordable rate of N12,500 with the option to pay in instalments.

"Over 1,000 residents benefited from various free health services and the outreach services would extend beyond the event to all healthcare facilities in Abuja's rural areas."

Speaking further Fasawe said: "Today, we have six different departments: antenatal care for pregnant women, general outpatients care, paediatrics, eye and dental care. We also have health insurance that will guarantee continued access to health services after today.

"The plan of this government is to renew hope. We have assured over 1,000 people here that our doctors and services are very fast. Nobody will leave here unattended.

"This government is leaving no one behind. We don't care about your party affiliation, age, sex, or religion. It is renewed hope for all. The government of President Bola Tinubu is working to ensure that our health indices improve.

"It is unacceptable for a woman to die due to pregnancy or labour complications, or for a child to die needlessly. We have a food and nutrition section providing protein energy packs for children and adults, and we offer HIV/AIDS care with follow-up services."

Permanent Secretary of the FCTA's Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Babagana Adams assured residents of the sustainability of these quality healthcare services. He emphasised continued collaboration with relevant stakeholders to expand the outreach.

Also the Chairman of Kuje Area Council, Abdullahi Sabo, expressed gratitude for the developmental projects across the FCT and assured ongoing support for the renewed hope agenda.