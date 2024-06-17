GHS has commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding the abandoned woman's death.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) initiated a probe into allegations that a patient from the Winneba Trauma Hospital was dumped in a bush at Gomoa Ojobi in the Central Region.

According to multiple sources, the patient had been receiving treatment at the hospital for about two months following a serious accident, before allegedly being dumped in the bush.

The Director-General of GHS, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, noted in a press statement on June 14, 2024, that investigations have commenced into the matter.

"The Service upon receiving this disturbing news, has initiated an investigation into the matter to establish the authenticity or otherwise of the story in line with the existing practices in the public service to enable it to take appropriate action(s)," he said.

The GHS urges the public to remain patient, pledging that anyone connected to this incident will face appropriate disciplinary action, in line with the Service's Code of Conduct.

Find the press release below:

