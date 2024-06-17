Nigeria's Super Falcons Get New World Ranking

The Super Falcons remained static in the ranking, amassing same standing as it did on 15 March.

Nigeria's Super Falcons are currently ranked 38 in the world and first in Africa, according to the latest FIFA/Coca Cola Women's World rankings released on Friday.

Nearly three months have gone by since the rankings was last published, and no fewer than 154 international football matches have been played during that timeframe.

According to FIFA, the qualifying fixtures for the Women's Olympic Football Tournament, Paris 2024 held in Africa, and the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 qualifiers in Europe impacted on the rankings.

"These intense encounters in addition to a large number of friendly fixtures, resulted in several changes to the standings, including an adjustment to the top three", the statement said.

The Super Falcons amassed 1616.03 points to remain in 36th position among the 205 women national teams ranked by FIFA.

Spain is top, reigning supreme for another edition, but the pressure is mounting. France surges into second place, overtaking a slipping England who now sits at third.

Big movers also include Montenegro (up 4 to 85th) and El Salvador (up 7 to 90th) making impressive strides within the top 100.

Belarus (up 2 to 55th) claims the biggest points gain (a whopping 31.91!), while North Macedonia (up a staggering 12 to 123rd) celebrates the most significant ranking jump after dominant wins.

Other than the Macedonians, five other national teams hit their highest-ever points totals: Spain, Zambia, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, and Congo DR.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In fact, Zambia (64th, up 1) has two reasons to celebrate, as they have also attained their best-ever placing in a table that is likely to change further in the next few months.

The Super Falcons remained static in the ranking, amassing the same number of points and getting the same standing on the log as it did on 15 March.

The team did not enjoy any upward movement in the global ranking despite overcoming Bayana Bayana of South Africa in April to clinch a place at this year's Olympics game, returning to the fiesta for the first time since Beijing 2008.

At the 15 December 2023 ranking, the Super Falcons ramped up 1624 points to emerge the 34th best team in the world.

The Nigerian team's all-time best ranking was on 29th August 2003, when it amassed 1740 points to be placed 23rd in the world.

The squad's worst ranking came on 5 August 2022, when it got a lowly 1535 points to be placed 46th globally.

Meanwhile, other African representatives, South Africa and Morocco are ranked 51 and 59 in the world, placing second and third in Africa respectively.

The next FIFA rankings will be published on Aug. 16.