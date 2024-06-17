The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has again killed over 100 terrorists during a nighttime operation in Kuka Shidda camp, Faskari local government area of Katsina State.

The operation, which was conducted by Operation Hadarin Daji troops, targeted a criminal group affiliated with notorious terrorist kingpin, Yusuf Yellow, and his close associate Rabe Imani.

According to a statement issued by Kastsina State governor's spokesman, Ibrahim Kaula, he stated that over 45 motorcycles were also destroyed during the airstrikes.

He stressed that the development was the third successful air raid the Nigeria Air Force achieved in the Faskari-Kankara axis of the State recently, which had significantly disrupted the bandits' activities in the area.

Kaula also added that a swift response by security forces thwarted a kidnapping attempt in the early hours of Sunday morning in Jibia local government area of the State, leading to the rescue of three victims.

"A credible police source disclosed that the distress call regarding abduction of some residents in Kwata area, Jibia local government area was received around 4:15 am.

"Without hesitation, a Supol led an APC patrol team to the scene. They arrived to find armed bandits holding three women captive. Acting swiftly, the team blocked the kidnappers' escape route, leading to a confrontation. A gunfight ensued, pressuring the criminals to flee.

"Thankfully, all three kidnap victims - Ummulkhari Abubakar (23) Shafa'atu Abubakar (35), and Maryam Lawal (15) - were rescued unharmed. The team also ensured the safety of a six-month-old baby boy named Ismail Usman, who was among those abducted.

"The source indicates that the security forces exercised commendable restraint during the operation, expending only 14 rounds of ammunition and 20 smoke canisters," the statement read.

It added that the swift response not only saved lives but also sent a strong message to criminal elements that such acts will not be tolerated, adding that "these successful operations demonstrate the NAF and local law enforcement's unwavering commitment to protecting Katsina State's citizens from criminal activities."