Nigeria: Expert Seeks Joint Electricity Safety Committee to Prevent Quacks

An expert in the power sector, John Etim, has appealed to the National Assembly (NASS) to enact a law that will ensure the setting up of a joint electricity safety, security and standards enforcement committee.

Etim, who is the National President, Licensed Electrical Contractors Association of Nigeria (LECAN), made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Sunday.

He said that enacting such a law would guard against quackery which had seen quacks carry out installations within and outside Electricity Distribution (DisCo ) staff.

According to him, the law will also enhance job creation, promote local made products, enhance compliance as well as help in realising the local content.

Etim said that the committee should comprise members of LECAN, Federal Fire Service, Nigeria Police Force, Standards Organisation of Nigeria, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigeria Governors Forum.

Others are; the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) and representatives of Civil Society Organisation (CSO) .

Etim listed part of the functions of the proposed committee to include ensuring that fake electrical materials in the markets are confiscated and dealers prosecuted.

"The committee will also monitor electricity installations to ensure that Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) criteria for practice are complied with.

"To identify quacks that carry out installations within and outside Disco Staff and ensure that they are prosecuted.

"The committee will ensure that new installations are inspected and tested before connection to the grid," he said.

Etim said that the overall goal of LECAN was to ensure the safety of lives and property of Nigerians from electricity accidents such as fire outbreak and electrocution.

He said that LECAN members were worried and saddened by some ugly experiences which hindered them from performing their role as safety standards and regulation partners.

Etim said that efforts made by members of LECAN to ensure that certified electrical installation personnel or contractors comply with the terms and conditions for practice approved by NEMSA were being frustrated.

"We appeal to NEMSA to make it mandatory for all certified electrical contractors to join LECAN for proper monitoring and discipline.

"With our wide coverage in each state and the 774 local government areas in the country, we can assure you that if this law is adopted, we can curb substandard materials and bad installations," he said.

Etim also said that the introduction of corporate certificate competency certificates has worsened the safety and standards in the country.

"Every cable seller, bub seller and the woman selling tomatoes has a corporate competency certificate. It is a menace to the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI)," he said.