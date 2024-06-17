Nigeria: Military Remains Committed to National Security - Defence Chief

The chief of defence staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has said the Armed Forces of Nigeria's commitment to a secure and safe Nigeria is sacrosanct.

General Musa stated this in a Sallah message to frontline troops and all Muslim faithful on Eid-el-Kabir.

He said, "There is no doubt that the sacrifice of prophet Ibrahim has been a reference point for loyalty and dedication to Almighty Allah for generations. The members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) remain committed to the democratic tenets, and our loyalty to constituted authority remains constant, as we have only recently celebrated 25 unbroken years of democracy in Nigeria."

He continued, "It is my fervent belief that Nigerians, especially members of the Armed Forces, will continue to abide by the invaluable lessons of sacrifice as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim."

He assured that the AFN remains strong and committed to ensuring the restoration of peace and security in Nigeria and its environs.

The CDS restated that the AFN's core mandate, as enshrined in the constitution, is to protect the nation from external and internal aggressions. "We have been diligently committed to this despite all odds.

"Let me use this opportunity to reiterate that the AFN will continue to adopt both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches in our collective efforts to ensure the safety of every Nigerian. I therefore, call on all Nigerians to embrace peace, unity and love for one another. The labour of our past and present heroes must indeed not be in vain" he said.

"Let me also stress that the AFN belongs to all Nigerians and is therefore important for everyone to continue to support their efforts to guarantee the future of our dear country", he added.

He thanked the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his unflinching support in ensuring that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remain the nation's pride.