Liberia: Deputy Defense Minister Promises a 'Robust, Dynamic Military'

Dr. Augustine T. Larmin, Deputy Defense Minister for Administration at the Ministry of National Defense (MoD), has said that he would work with the Defense Minister to build a robust and dynamic military for the nation.

Larmin made the pledge when he appeared before the Senate for confirmation, following his nomination by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

Dr. Larmin, who was recently appointed by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Liberia, was confirmed by the Liberian Senate last Thursday, June 13, 2024. During his confirmation hearing, he promised to "not only assist the Minister of National Defense with the day-to-day running of the Ministry of National Defense, but I will also be a key player in our mission to build a robust and dynamic military."

He told the lawmakers that with their support, he will work to create a secure and prosperous future for the nation, where Liberians and foreign nationals living within the territorial confines of Liberia can live without fear, as the borders are going to be protected. "This mission is paramount, and I am fully committed to its success," he added.

Deputy Minister Larmin recently graduated with a Ph.D in Security Studies from the School of Politics, Security, and International Affairs (SPSIA), University of Central Florida (UCF), United States, where he lived with his family for over five years. After graduation in December, he returned home with his family before being nominated by the President. His confirmation hearing was attended by his wife, Pam Larmin, mother, Tuwah Larmin, father, Sam Larmin, and other relatives and friends, including officials of the Ministry of National Defense.

He will be the principal deputy to Liberia's first female Defense Minister, Rtd. Gen. Geraldine Janet George, who has become an icon for her role as a female Defense Minister.

According to the Ministry of National Defense, Dr. Larmin has extensive qualifications and experience in the defense sector, having served as Assistant Minister for Operations in his previous role. He has also received professional training from various military universities worldwide, including the National Defense University in Washington DC, the Naval Post Graduate College in Monterey, California, the National Defense University in Beijing, China, and King's College, London.