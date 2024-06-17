Liberia: Six Suspects Arrested in Pleebo Over Abuse, Smuggling of Kush, Others

Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA) has arrested six people in Pleebo, Maryland, over the usage of illicit substances. Led by Special Agent Moses B. Birr, officers of the agency, on June 12, carried out the operation in targeted areas in the Southeastern city, resulting in the arrest of the suspects.

The operation marks a significant effort by the LDEA to combat drug-related activities in the region. The six suspects, all male Liberians, were identified as key figures in the local drug scene, with a history of involvement in various illicit activities, including drug abuse and smuggling.

They include James Anderson (35), Victor Duowoh (31), Prince Teaway (48), Saydeh Morrison (25), Joseph Wisner (33), and Edwin Brown (46).

Agent Birr disclosed that the operation was the result of intelligence gathered. "We identified these individuals as key figures in the local drug scene," he stated, adding that the suspects are known for their involvement in various illicit activities, ranging from drug abuse to trafficking.

Birr highlighted the prevalence of substance abuse in Pleebo Sodoken District, particularly on the outskirts, where densely forested areas provide cover for drug users and dealers.

He emphasized the role of these arrested individuals in influencing local youth towards drug abuse, underscoring the need for a community-wide effort to address the issue effectively.

"The community of Pleebo faces a significant challenge with drug intake, especially in areas hidden by rubber trees and forests. However, the central parts of the city remain relatively free of such activities," he explained.

The agent also highlighted the roles of these arrested individuals in influencing local youth towards drug abuse. "These hard-core drug abusers are often the ones leading young people astray," he said, stressing the need for a community-wide effort to address the problem.

One concern raised by Birr is the lack of rehabilitation facilities in Maryland County. He stressed the importance of providing support for individuals struggling with addiction, advocating for the establishment of a center to help them detoxify and reintegrate into society.

"We need a center to help these individuals detoxify and reintegrate into society," he urged, adding that simply incarcerating drug users without offering rehabilitation is ineffective and counterproductive.

"These individuals could be trained in trades like carpentry or hairdressing, contributing positively to society instead of being left to rot in jail."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Birr also called for better resources and manpower for the LDEA in the county to enhance its operational capabilities.

"Our agency lacks essential resources, such as vehicles and boats, which hamper our ability to patrol the borders and coastline effectively," he stated.

During interrogation, the suspects admitted to using substances such as marijuana, Kush, and heroin, with some expressing a willingness to reform if provided with the opportunity.

Edwin Brown, one of the suspects, confessed his struggle with addiction. "I was initiated by a friend in Monrovia in 2018. I smoke Kush, and though I've tried to quit, the addiction is overwhelming."

Looking ahead, Agent Birr plans to implement educational programs to raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse in schools and public places. He remains steadfast in his commitment to curbing the drug menace and emphasizes the need for a collective effort from government officials, community leaders, and citizens to address the issue effectively.