Nigeria: 86-Year-Old Woman Set Ablaze By Daughter Dies

Police authorities in Ondo State have confirmed the death of an 86-year-old woman, who was set on fire by her daughter in Ondo City on Friday.

The aged woman, well known as Iya Biodun, died at the trauma centre of the School of Medical Sciences in Ondo, where she was rushed to for treatment.

The burning incident had occurred at Surulere, opposite the Anglican Cathedral Church in the Ondo West local government area.

The daughter of the aged woman, who was identified as Abiodun, 45, allegedly committed the act at about 5 a.m. while the victim was asleep.

"I called my mother out of the house around 5 a.m. and set her ablaze because of what I heard, that she's behind my problems," the suspect confessed to the police.

She claimed that she killed her mother because she had been made to believe the only way to come out of her life's predicament was to kill her.

Ms Abiodun said she faced so many life problems until a prophet told her that her mother was responsible for her challenges.

A witness, Sola Oladele, said the suspect came to the house on Friday around 5 a.m. and called out her mother before pouring petrol on her and setting her on fire.

"What happened between them before the incident, we don't know, but the suspect has been arrested by police at the Enu-Owa division for further investigation," he said.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident.

"It was the DPO of the station who broke the news to me when I called to confirm the case," she said.

Mrs Odunlami said the suspect would be charged in court as soon as possible.