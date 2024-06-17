Liberia: Justice Scott Denies Compassion Leave

Monrovia — Liberia's imprisoned former Chief Justice, Cllr. Gloria Musu Scott denied media reports that the government had granted her compassionate release from prison.

Cllr. Scott and three of her family members - Gertrude Newton, Alice Johnson, and Rebecca Youdeh Wisner have been serving life imprisonment after jurors handed a guilty verdict against them on 21 December 2023.

The family was held for the gruesome murder of Charloe Musu, daughter of Cllr. Scott.

But Cllr. Scott has lamented the inhumane treatment she has been receiving from the Government of Liberia since the loss of 22-year-old Charloe Musu.

Social media was flooded with remorse last week that Cllr. Scott had been given a provisional release from lifetime imprisonment to manage an inventory of her recent house, which had been recently burglarized in Virginia Brewerville.

The former Chief Justice has expressed disappointment in the media report, adding that it is frustrating for Liberia as a country with many educated people.

The 70-year-old explained that the media institution's report that she has been released on compassionate leave is unprofessional, as it did not verify the story.

"It's sad and very saddening for us as a country which had existed nearly 200 years ago, since the 1800s when we were founded, and for a professional institution that has a reputation to protect, couldn't have due diligence to verify and write a story," she said.

"Where does the president grant compassionate leave? It is so sad, but that is where we are. This is my initial response because some publications mentioned that the president has granted me compassionate leave. Where does that happen?" Madam Scott questioned.

Meanwhile, Deputy Information Minister for Technical Services, Mr. Daniel Sando, has apologized to Cllr on the government's behalf. Scott for the embarrassment caused her.