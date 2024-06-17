Liberia: Boakai Breaks Grounds for New Bethesda Christian Mission School

Margibi County — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai performed the official ground-breaking ceremony for New Bethesda Christian Mission School in Margibi County on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

The ceremony took place in Kaine's Village -Section # 1 of Gorlonwuma Clan in Larkayta Township, Margibi County District# 4, on 70 acres of land sold to the mission's owners by the Kaines, headed by former Margibi County Senator Roland Cooper Kaine, who himself attended the program.

Some current and former government officials, including members of the executive and legislature, clergymen, local county officials, chiefs and elders, the New Bethesda Christian Mission School or NBCMS Family, and citizens from across Margibi County, were present on the occasion.

According to the blueprint, the project's first phase will involve building a guesthouse, a chapel service, an administrative building, and the elementary section of the school.

President Boakai described the NBCMS as the greatest mission ever in Liberia during the program. According to him, Mother Vera Stephens, in whose honor the mission still lives on, was a great woman of God with a kind heart for humanity.

He pledged his support for the project and promised to work with the team until it was completed. He also gave a brief background of Mother Stephens' Works while she was alive and further explained how he encountered her.

President Boakai narrated that she is gone, but she lived a shared life that impacted the world around her. The President noted that she used to care for and love people. He then promised to honor her during this year's July 26 Independence celebration.

He also urged the NBCMS Family to construct a quality educational center for the people in the area instead of a shabby structure, which he noted will not be accepted, adding that Liberians deserve quality.

Turning over the NBCMS, Founder, and CEO Rachel Stephens said their presence at the ceremony was a sign of gratitude and to carry on Mother Stephens' legacy.

She continued that Mother Stephens gave up everything and came to Liberia to assist in mentoring children into productive citizens, naming many of them as prominent people in society today, including President Joseph Nyuma Boakai himself.

According to her, the mission will be constructed in three phases: a guesthouse, chapel service, administrative building, and elementary school.

Later, she said this would follow a junior high section and a high school division, which would see students graduating with vocational skills.

She named President Boakai and folks from the U.S., including Mother Stephens's children, who are supporting the project.

Meanwhile, when constructed, the New Bethesda Christian Mission School will create a serious relief for a thousand school-age children seeking quality education, especially Christian Education. Editing by Jonathan Browne